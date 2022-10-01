KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Newmont by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Newmont by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in Newmont by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 0.6 %

Newmont stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.03. 12,612,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,521,239. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

