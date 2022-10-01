KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 4,036 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,594,000 after acquiring an additional 743,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in General Mills by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,661 shares of company stock worth $6,264,763. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $76.61. 4,100,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.90 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

