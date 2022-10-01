KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 810 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,695,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,800,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,316,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $99.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,740. The stock has a market cap of $225.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.08.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

