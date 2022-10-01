KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 957 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,816,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,422,000 after acquiring an additional 214,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.45.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.18. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

