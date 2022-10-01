KickToken (KICK) One Day Volume Tops $162,868.00

KickToken (KICK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $865,654.42 and $162,868.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,309.77 or 0.99997230 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064683 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00083039 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,802,023 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com.

KickToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kick is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEM platform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. Kick can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. Telegram | Facebook | Youtube | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

