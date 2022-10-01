Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Reduced by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $112.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.98. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $112.38 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

