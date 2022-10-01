Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0868 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KCDMY opened at $6.68 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC downgraded Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

