Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) PT Raised to GBX 280

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kingfisher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Kingfisher from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.67.
Kingfisher Trading Up 2.0 %
KGFHY stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $9.69.
Kingfisher Company Profile
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.
