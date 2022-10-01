Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,100 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the August 31st total of 557,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 236.0 days.

Kingsoft Stock Performance

Kingsoft stock remained flat at $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. Kingsoft has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

Kingsoft Company Profile

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

