Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in September

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on KGSPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €103.00 ($105.10) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €120.00 ($122.45) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €55.00 ($56.12) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €99.00 ($101.02) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Shares of KGSPY traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. 32,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,347. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $126.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average of $73.39.

Kingspan Group Dividend Announcement

About Kingspan Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

