Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.53

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 4511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLPEF shares. Societe Generale upgraded Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Klépierre from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a report on Monday, September 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.02) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Klépierre from €23.00 ($23.47) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Klépierre from €24.00 ($24.49) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion on December 31, 2021 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

