KOK (KOK) Hits One Day Volume of $9.17 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. KOK has a market capitalization of $75.77 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KOK has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,309.77 or 0.99997230 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064683 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00083039 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

