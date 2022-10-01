KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

KONE Oyj stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 7.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About KONE Oyj

KNYJY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Danske raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on KONE Oyj from €76.00 ($77.55) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on KONE Oyj from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

(Get Rating)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.