KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
KONE Oyj Stock Performance
KONE Oyj stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $35.99.
KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 7.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About KONE Oyj
KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.
Featured Stories
