KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Trading Down 0.5%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. 141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHYB. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,729,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $872,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $379,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.