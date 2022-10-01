KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) is Rye Brook Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Rye Brook Capital LLC decreased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises 2.8% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 562.0% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,000 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,910,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,265.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,080,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,800,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $24.64. 17,367,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,484,852. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $54.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87.

