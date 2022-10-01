Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in September

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Down 2.5 %

KHNGY stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 39,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,999. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 87.69%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 300 to CHF 260 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 278 to CHF 282 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

