Lake Street Capital Lowers Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target to $28.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AORT has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artivion has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.80.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion Price Performance

Artivion stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Artivion has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $557.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Artivion had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $80.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Artivion will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $164,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $124,516.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $164,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,325 shares in the company, valued at $282,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth $66,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.