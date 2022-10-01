Lake Street Capital Lowers Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target to $28.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
AORT has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artivion has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.80.
Artivion Price Performance
Artivion stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Artivion has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $557.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.77.
Insider Transactions at Artivion
In other news, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $164,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $124,516.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $164,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,325 shares in the company, valued at $282,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Artivion
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth $66,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Artivion Company Profile
Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
