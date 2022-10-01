Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,400 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 356,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 960.8 days.

LSRCF remained flat at $106.43 during trading on Friday. Lasertec has a one year low of $106.43 and a one year high of $305.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.09.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

