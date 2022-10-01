Laurentian Trims Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Target Price to C$0.15

Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Laurentian from C$0.90 to C$0.15 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GBAR. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Monarch Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Monarch Mining from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

GBAR opened at C$0.07 on Wednesday. Monarch Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$7.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45.

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

