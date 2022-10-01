Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,570,300 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 45,302,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,366.8 days.

Lenovo Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGF remained flat at $0.66 on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,252. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

