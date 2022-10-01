Lever Token (LEV) Price Reaches $0.0117 on Major Exchanges

Lever Token (LEV) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Lever Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Lever Token has a total market cap of $82,186.98 and $17,676.00 worth of Lever Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lever Token has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lever Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,311.83 or 1.00048290 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00065408 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064926 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00082883 BTC.

Lever Token Profile

Lever Token is a coin. Lever Token’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io.

Lever Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Leverj is a decentralized leveraged crypto exchange that provides solutions to the inherent risks seen in centralized trading platforms. Leverj provides decentralized identity to avoid identity leaks and multi-signature accounts to provide complete user control over account funds. LEV is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token and it is the primary token in Leverj's two-level token system. The LEV token represents a license to transact on the platform proportional to the percentage ownership of the token supply. The second token, FEE, can be generated by LEV token holders by freezing the LEV token in a smart contract for a fixed duration, allowing them to trade on the Leverj platform without having to pay fees in ETH. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lever Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lever Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lever Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lever Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lever Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.