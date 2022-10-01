Lien Price Up 17.3% Over Last Week (LIEN)

Lien (LIEN) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Lien coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00003459 BTC on popular exchanges. Lien has a market capitalization of $666,932.00 and approximately $193,427.00 worth of Lien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lien has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lien alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069590 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10638568 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lien Coin Profile

Lien’s genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Lien’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The official message board for Lien is medium.com/lien-finance. Lien’s official Twitter account is @LienFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lien is lien.finance.

Buying and Selling Lien

According to CryptoCompare, “The Lien Protocol is the smart contract that makes the bifurcation (tranching) of ETH into a stable coin and a call option possible.Users can create, trade, and use stable coins and options created from ETH, without worrying about counterparty risk.The Lien project is completely decentralized.There are no adjustable parameters or any governance schemes that can create centralization of authority.The three core features of LIEN are Tokens (iDOL, LBT, SBT, LIEN), DEX (FairSwap), and the Lien protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lien directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lien should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lien using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lien and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.