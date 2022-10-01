Lien Price Up 17.3% Over Last Week (LIEN)

Lien (LIEN) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Lien coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00003459 BTC on popular exchanges. Lien has a market capitalization of $666,932.00 and approximately $193,427.00 worth of Lien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lien has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003372 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010831 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069590 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10638568 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Lien Coin Profile
Lien’s genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Lien’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The official message board for Lien is medium.com/lien-finance. Lien’s official Twitter account is @LienFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lien is lien.finance.
Buying and Selling Lien
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lien directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lien should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lien using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Lien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lien and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.