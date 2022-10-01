Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Short Interest Update

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the August 31st total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 717,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Light & Wonder Trading Down 2.4 %

LNW traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.88. 1,095,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,960. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.16. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 156.19%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.72 million. Analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 40,000 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $2,086,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,449,622 shares in the company, valued at $492,797,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

