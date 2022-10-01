Lincoln Capital Corp Buys Shares of 1,970 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,772 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VOO stock traded down $5.08 on Friday, hitting $328.30. 7,736,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,814. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $328.12 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.