Lincoln Capital Corp Grows Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises 2.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp owned approximately 0.42% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,593,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after buying an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 484,029 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 969,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of INTF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $20.94. 370,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,171. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

