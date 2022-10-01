Lincoln Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,542,000 after acquiring an additional 436,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $55,983,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,092. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

