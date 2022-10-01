Lincoln Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. Ross Stores comprises 1.4% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ROST traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,720,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,473. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $123.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

