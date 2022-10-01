Lincoln Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 9,430 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 50,082,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,117,168. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

