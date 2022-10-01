Liquidifty (LQT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $649,100.37

Liquidifty (LQT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Liquidifty has traded 101.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquidifty has a total market capitalization of $649,100.37 and approximately $43,798.00 worth of Liquidifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidifty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010853 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069551 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10632722 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Liquidifty Coin Profile
Liquidifty’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,307,500 coins. Liquidifty’s official Twitter account is @liquidifty and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Liquidifty
Receive News & Updates for Liquidifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.