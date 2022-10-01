Liquity USD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $614,228.00 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $176.34 million and approximately $614,228.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00005304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 172,210,058 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

