Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.76 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $52.74 or 0.00273766 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.76 billion and approximately $540.15 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021389 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001244 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00017009 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002497 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 71,291,758 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

