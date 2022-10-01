Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.76 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $52.74 or 0.00273766 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.76 billion and approximately $540.15 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021389 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001244 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002716 BTC.
- Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00017009 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002497 BTC.
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004019 BTC.
- Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000204 BTC.
About Litecoin
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 71,291,758 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
