LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the August 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,549,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LiveWire Ergogenics Price Performance
LVVV stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 256,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,739. LiveWire Ergogenics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
LiveWire Ergogenics Company Profile
