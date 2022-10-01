LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the August 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,549,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LiveWire Ergogenics Price Performance

LVVV stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 256,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,739. LiveWire Ergogenics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

LiveWire Ergogenics Company Profile

LiveWire Ergogenics Inc focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties to produce handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company is based in Anaheim, California.

