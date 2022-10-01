LockTrip Price Tops $0.76 on Major Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (LOC) traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00003930 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LockTrip has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $81,568.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip Coin Profile

LockTrip was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LockTrip Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

