Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.8% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

LOW traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $187.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,049,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.