Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.75-$9.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.87 billion-$7.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.69 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.90-$1.95 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $279.56 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $403.69.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,727,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 519,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 676.0% in the 1st quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 24,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 21,639 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.