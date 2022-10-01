Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Price Target Cut to C$1.20 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Haywood Securities from C$1.60 to C$1.20 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Lumina Gold Price Performance

Shares of LUM opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. Lumina Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.67.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lumina Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

