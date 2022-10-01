Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Down 10.1%

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) traded down 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31. 262,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,586,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 203,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 145,710 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,356,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 191,575 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 335.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 70,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

