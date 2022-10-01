Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Down 9.5%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was down 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 441,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,578,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lyft from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Lyft by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.