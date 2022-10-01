Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 574,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

Shares of LYSCF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 45,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,132. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

