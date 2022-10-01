Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 574,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance
Shares of LYSCF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 45,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,132. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $8.63.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
