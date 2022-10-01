Lynch Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,450 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $86.07. 10,641,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,215,698. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $273.51. The company has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

