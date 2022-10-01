Lynch Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after acquiring an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $342,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,945,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,759.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,166.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $342,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,945,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,336 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,575,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,976. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.32 and a 200-day moving average of $176.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.37, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.75 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.