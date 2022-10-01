Lynch Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 2.9% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 32,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Price Performance

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

CMI stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.51. The company had a trading volume of 978,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,850. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

