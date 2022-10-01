Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in September

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MALJF remained flat at $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907. Magellan Aerospace has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

Featured Stories

