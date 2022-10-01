Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.51. 907,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.81 million. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

