Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of MHLD stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Maiden has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $187.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

See Also

