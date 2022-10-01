Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 218,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,690,624 shares.The stock last traded at $15.61 and had previously closed at $16.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFC. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after buying an additional 690,240 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

