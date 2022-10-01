Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,251,800 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the August 31st total of 2,508,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42,518.0 days.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance
MAPGF stock remained flat at $1.18 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $1.53.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile
