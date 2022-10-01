Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Short Interest Up 66.3% in September

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the August 31st total of 167,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Marlin Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Marlin Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FINM remained flat at $9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 74,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Marlin Technology has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $9.95.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.