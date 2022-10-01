Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Update

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.18.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.09. The stock had a trading volume of 712,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,722. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
