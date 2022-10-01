Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Price Performance

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock opened at $284.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.89. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.69 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

